OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.08. OrangeKloud Technology shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 6,473 shares trading hands.
OrangeKloud Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08.
About OrangeKloud Technology
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
