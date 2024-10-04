Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 166,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 203,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.27. The company has a market cap of £5.53 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.
About Orcadian Energy
Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
