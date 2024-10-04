Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and traded as high as $74.20. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 4,391 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $3.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

