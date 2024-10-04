Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

