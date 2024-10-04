OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

