Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
OVID opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,237.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
