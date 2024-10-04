Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

