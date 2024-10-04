Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.86. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

