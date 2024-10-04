Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 622,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,259,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

