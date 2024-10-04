Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 622,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,259,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
