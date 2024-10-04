Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $38.31.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

