Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Private Client Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

