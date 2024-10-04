Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Cut by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 5.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.