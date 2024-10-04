Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

