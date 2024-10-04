Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Pacific Alliance Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

