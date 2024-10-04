Pacific Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,086,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,481,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,768,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.