PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) vs. FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head to Head Comparison

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 13.12% 28.06% 15.02% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FitLife Brands currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and PacificHealth Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $60.68 million 2.47 $5.30 million $1.48 22.02 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

