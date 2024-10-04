Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $15.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.29. 159,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

