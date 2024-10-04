PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after buying an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 1,286,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 251.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 944,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.