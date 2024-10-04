PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after buying an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after buying an additional 2,040,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 1,286,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 251.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 944,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
