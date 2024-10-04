Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.11 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $154,325,065.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,502,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,125,466.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

