Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

