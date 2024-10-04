Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.