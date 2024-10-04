Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 79258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

