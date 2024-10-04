Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 105,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

See Also

