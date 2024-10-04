Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.38. 20,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

