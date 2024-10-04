Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.
Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.
About Paragon Entertainment
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
