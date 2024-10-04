Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 35,267 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

