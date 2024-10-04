Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 516,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 802,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 427,831 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

NYSE MRK opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

