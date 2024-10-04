Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.73% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $70.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

