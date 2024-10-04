Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after purchasing an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

