Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 410.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $379.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $360.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

