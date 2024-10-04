Park National Corp OH Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $137.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

