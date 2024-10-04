Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.96.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

