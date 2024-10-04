Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,020 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.