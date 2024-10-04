Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.12. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

