Park National Corp OH Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VDC stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.