Park National Corp OH Has $148,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

