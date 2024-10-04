Park National Corp OH Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $373.10 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

