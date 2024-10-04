Park National Corp OH Has $281,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

