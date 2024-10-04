Park National Corp OH Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,633,000.

VIS opened at $257.85 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

