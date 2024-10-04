Park National Corp OH Has $415,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,885.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 185,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.17 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.