Park National Corp OH Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.3% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

