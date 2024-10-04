Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

