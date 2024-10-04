Park National Corp OH Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

