Park National Corp OH Sells 78 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 302.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $326.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

