Park National Corp OH Sells 950 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,329,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

