PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

PARK24 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

