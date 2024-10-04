Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:PSI traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,453. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.77. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$18.59.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.20 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.227704 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

