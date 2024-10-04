Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,767 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

AXON traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.80. 611,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,369. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $192.63 and a one year high of $422.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

