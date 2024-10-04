Paul Martin Purcell Sells 7,824 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $1,289,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,451.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.60. 71,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $185.18. The company has a market cap of $869.22 million and a P/E ratio of 65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

