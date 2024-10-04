Payfare (TSE:PAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAY. Raymond James cut Payfare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Payfare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Payfare Stock Performance

Payfare has a 52 week low of C$1.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.75. The company has a market cap of C$97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Payfare had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Payfare will post 0.6901639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

